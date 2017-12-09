Tulsan Arrested After Stabbing Man In Neck

Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he stabbed another man in the neck late Friday night.

Officers were called to 40 North Victor Avenue for that reported stabbing where they found the victim, 28, with cuts to his neck.

That man told police the person who cut him was Jordan King, 26, who ran from the scene.

Officers began tracking King and found him about an hour later at some apartments near 11th and Denver before taking him into custody.