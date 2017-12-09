Chilly Saturday Ahead

Sunshine is on the way but a chilly December breeze will be blowin’ for our Saturday!



A weak frontal boundary has passed through the state, bringing gusty northwest winds back to Green Country today. Despite that, our afternoon temperatures will be near seasonal normals with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s under mostly sunny skies. But it will be a chilly wind blowing, so keep the jackets handy for the various Christmas parades going on across the area!



Those northwest winds could gust to 20 to 25 miles per hour during the afternoon hours, keeping fire danger elevated to high across Green Country. In fact, fire danger will remain elevated to high for the foreseeable future as drought conditions worsen here in eastern Oklahoma. Please be careful!



The real thaw from our recent brief Arctic blast arrives on Sunday! A westerly wind and sunny skies will send our temperatures soaring back into the low 60s Sunday afternoon, making for truly terrific weather to wrap up the weekend.



Another afternoon of temperatures in the 60s looks likely on Monday before another cold front quickly sweeps through Green Country. Once again, this front unfortunately will not bring us any precipitation, but it will increase our winds and keep fire danger very high to start the work week.



Additional weak fronts will fly through the area during the upcoming week, bringing us up-and-down temperatures but generally above normal with highs in the 50s and 60s through the end of the week.



If you’re looking for another Arctic blast or our first snow of the winter, well… you’ll have to keep waiting! The developing upper level pattern appears unfavorable to bring us any wintry weather for at least the next week or two as we head into mid-December.