Baby Boy Not Expected To Survive After Violent Abuse, Police Say

A one-year-old boy is in critical condition with extensive injuries after police say the mother's boyfriend slammed the child's head into a wall.

Police say the injuries are so severe the child is not likely to survive.

The police report says that at about 11:30 pm last night the mother left her 3-year-old, one-year-old, and 8-month-old in the care of the father of the 8-month-old.



The report states that when she returned home to their apartment at Savannah Landing near 61st and Peoria, she could tell the child was seriously injured and called 911.

The report goes on to say that during an interview with police, the suspect, 24-year-old Zachery Collins, told them the baby kept him awake so just after midnight he first slammed the child's head into the wall, punched him in the stomach, and then slammed the baby on the couch.

He says after the baby hit the couch he fell head first onto a concrete floor.

The report says Collins did not seek medical care for the child and instead wiped blood off the child and put him on the couch with him to sleep.

Police say Collins further admitted to having a six pack of beer and a half-pint of tequila.

Collins is in jail on complaints of child abuse and neglect.