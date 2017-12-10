2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Chase

Tulsa Police say a man in a stolen truck led them on a chase after he ran a red light in front of an officer.

It started around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when the Dodge pickup ran a light near Pine and Peoria.

Police chased that driver around North Tulsa until he stopped at North Garrison Avenue and East 33rd Street North where he got out and ran.

The police helicopter helped officers on the ground find and arrest Timothy Waggle for stolen auto, drug possession and a felony warrant.

A female passenger was also arrested for felony warrants.