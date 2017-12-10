Tulsa Man Taken To Hospital After Car Hits Guardrail, Lands In C - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Man Taken To Hospital After Car Hits Guardrail, Lands In Creek

TULSA, Oklahoma -

OHP Troopers say a truck failed to navigate a curve at West 81st Street And 44th West Avenue late Saturday night and wound up in a creek.

They say the driver hit a guardrail and went into the grass before ending up in a creek.

They also say the man was unresponsive when they got there but became more alert when being transported to the hospital.

Troopers are investigating it as a possible DUI.

