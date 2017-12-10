Woman Dies In Pittsburg County Crash

A Krebs woman is dead after the car she was riding in veered off the road, hit a tree, and caught on fire.

The car, driven by 32-year-old Roy Roberts Jr., was traveling west on West Brewer road just north of McAlester around midnight Saturday when it veered off the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say after hitting the tree, the car caught on fire.

The driver was able to get out through the passenger side window, but the passenger was not able to.

The passenger, 29-year-old Brittany King (Roberts), was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to McAlester Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

An OHP report says seatbelts were not in use.

OHP also said there was an odor of alcohol present.