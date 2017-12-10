Man Killed After Car Goes Off Bridge In Ottawa County

A man was killed in Ottawa County Sunday when his car went off the highway where a bridge had been removed.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Ricky Joe West II was driving east on Highway 10 at the Spring River Bridge about four miles east of Miami.

They said the bridge is under construction and closed due to the removal of the bridge.

According to the accident report, while going east, West “maneuvered around multiple signs and barriers, traveled off the bridge, traveled off the end of the highway where the bridge has been removed.”

It said the car went airborne and landed on its top.

Troopers said West was pronounced dead at the scene due to “massive injuries.”