Man Killed After Car Goes Off Bridge In Ottawa County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Killed After Car Goes Off Bridge In Ottawa County

Posted: Updated:
OTTAWA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A man was killed in Ottawa County Sunday when his car went off the highway where a bridge had been removed.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Ricky Joe West II was driving east on Highway 10 at the Spring River Bridge about four miles east of Miami.

They said the bridge is under construction and closed due to the removal of the bridge.

According to the accident report, while going east, West “maneuvered around multiple signs and barriers, traveled off the bridge, traveled off the end of the highway where the bridge has been removed.”

It said the car went airborne and landed on its top.

Troopers said West was pronounced dead at the scene due to “massive injuries.”

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.