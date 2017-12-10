Community Working To Rebuild Mayes County Church Destroyed In Fi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Community Working To Rebuild Mayes County Church Destroyed In Fire

MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Members have announced plans to rebuild a Mayes County church that was destroyed in a fire.

The pastor said volunteers are coming in from all over to help clean up since the fire at Homeward Bound Church. Though the flames destroyed much of their building, he said they haven't given up hope.

For associate pastor Audi Mahurin, Homeward Bound Church is home. But when he saw flames rip through the building December 2nd, he thought his home would be gone forever.

"I was asleep. It was about 2:30 in the morning, heard a knock at the door and they said the church was on fire," Mahurin said.

The fire destroyed the sanctuary, taking the food pantry along with it.

Only a few items were salvaged from the rubble, including the most valuable thing inside.

"This is God's word, and the Bible says that his word, as we said before, shall never pass away and it will stand for all eternity,” Mahurin said.

The church continues to hold services and volunteers from all over the community are pitching in to help.

"So much work went into building the church, you know, but the Lord has brought everybody together and we're getting by," member Charles Austin said.

Member Sharon Dill said, "I knew that God would take care of it, and I knew He would touch the hearts of the community and bring people forth to donate to our church."

The members of the church said losing everything in a fire isn't easy, but it's their faith that keeps them going.

The pastor said as soon as they get everything cleaned up they will begin to rebuild.

