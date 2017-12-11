State Officials To Meet With House Committee Over Mismanagement - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

State Officials To Meet With House Committee Over Mismanagement Allegations

OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma House Special Investigation Committee will meet Monday with three state officials about allegations of  financial mismanagement at the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Last week, acting director of the Department of Health Preston Doerflinger, acting director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services Denise Northrup and the Governor Fallin's Chief of Staff Chris Benge all agreed to meet with the committee.

In November, the chairman of the House Special Investigation Committee issued subpoenas for Doerflinger, Northrup and Benge. 

The committee is seeking answers to dozens of questions about financial problems at the Department of Health as well as records in the offices of the governor and OMES relating to the health department and other executive agencies.

That meeting will be streamed live on the Internet starting at 9:30 a.m.

Oklahoma House Special Investigation Committee meeting.

