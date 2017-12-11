Red Flag Warning Posted For Northeast Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Red Flag Warning Posted For Northeast Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for northeast Oklahoma from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday. 

Seven-day burn bans have been issued for McIntosh, Pittsburg and Wagoner counties amid the high-fire danger. An already existing burn ban for Sequoyah County has been extended through Monday, December 18, 2017.

Weather Alerts

The upper air pattern will continue to bring a few surface fronts into the area for the next few days, but the lack of low level moisture will keep the forecast dry for now. A front enters the area later today and late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Later this weekend another system will move across the state with a very low possibility of a shower or two across far southeastern Oklahoma but these probabilities will remain too far to the southeast to impact the metro. Our main weather issues will resolve around gusty winds and the increasing fire danger issues for the week. Highs today will be in the mid-60s after morning lows in the lower to mid-30s. South to southwest winds will prevail for the first part of the day before shifting from the northwest early afternoon as a surface front clears the northeastern Oklahoma region. Low dew points and humidity values in the 25 to 35% range will cause a rapid-fire weather spread later this afternoon.

The main upper level pattern will consist of the ridge in the west and the trough across the northeast. This will create and keep a west to northwest flow aloft across the middle portion of the nation. This will bring several systems across the central and southern plains for the next 7 days but the lack of moisture in the atmosphere will keep the precip mentions out of the forecast for our immediate area. We are seeing signals of a pattern change for the week nearing Christmas. A more active southern stream is likely to develop including the possibility of a southwesterly upper air flow. This would bring wet weather into the southern plains nearing the state for Christmas. Again, this is a signal in the data and not a specific forecast. At this point the better and deeper moisture would be across Texas. We’ll continue to update of course over the next few days.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Highs today will be in the mid-60s with southwest winds shifting to the northwest later today and becoming strong with 20 to 25 mph winds possible. The fire danger will be increasing today across northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas where near Red Flag criteria is possible.

Tuesday morning lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s with north winds and highs in upper 40s and lower 50s with sunshine along with northwest winds.

Wednesday morning south winds return with lows in the mid-30s and highs back into the lower to mid-60s. Later Wednesday night into Thursday morning gusty north winds will arrive with morning lows in the mid-30s with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday afternoon. Friday morning lows will be in the 20s with highs in the mid to upper -50s.

South to southwest winds near 30 mph may be possible Saturday with morning lows in the lower 40s and highs in the lower to mid-60s. The surface cold front will move across the state into Sunday morning with a slight chance of showers and storms for southeastern Oklahoma. Sunday morning lows will be in the mid-30s with highs in the lower to mid-50s.

WARN Interactive Radar

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.