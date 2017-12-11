Man Arrested For DUI, Child Endangerment Following BA Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Arrested For DUI, Child Endangerment Following BA Crash

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photo of Patrick Boss Tulsa County jail photo of Patrick Boss
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is out of the Tulsa County jail on bond after Broken Arrow Police say they caught him driving at four times the legal limit for alcohol with two minor children in his SUV.

Police says 49-year-old Patrick Boss was taken into custody following an accident near 91st and 129th East Avenue Friday evening.

In their arrest report, police say Boss was unsteady on his feet and nearly fell into the officer, after he stopped walking towards that officer.  

After investigating the crash further, police discovered two children in Boss' 2015 Toyota Highlander at the time of the crash.

In their report, police said Boss didn't answer when asked if he had been drinking, but stated he blew a .32 and .33 during a breath test.  The legal limit is .08.

Jail records show Patrick Boss was jailed on DUI and two child endangerment complaints following his arrest.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.