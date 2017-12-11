Man Arrested For DUI, Child Endangerment Following BA Crash

A Tulsa man is out of the Tulsa County jail on bond after Broken Arrow Police say they caught him driving at four times the legal limit for alcohol with two minor children in his SUV.

Police says 49-year-old Patrick Boss was taken into custody following an accident near 91st and 129th East Avenue Friday evening.

In their arrest report, police say Boss was unsteady on his feet and nearly fell into the officer, after he stopped walking towards that officer.

After investigating the crash further, police discovered two children in Boss' 2015 Toyota Highlander at the time of the crash.

In their report, police said Boss didn't answer when asked if he had been drinking, but stated he blew a .32 and .33 during a breath test. The legal limit is .08.

Jail records show Patrick Boss was jailed on DUI and two child endangerment complaints following his arrest.