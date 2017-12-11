Claremore Couple Arrested After Snapchat Photo Of Baby In Laundr - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Claremore Couple Arrested After Snapchat Photo Of Baby In Laundry Bag

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Paul Chuckluck and Johnnie Gaghins mug shots from Rogers County Jail. Paul Chuckluck and Johnnie Gaghins mug shots from Rogers County Jail.
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Claremore Police arrested a Claremore man and woman on a child abuse complaint after a Snapchat photo. Someone called police after viewing a photo that showed a small baby inside a mesh laundry bag, according to police reports.

Officers went to an apartment at 1202 North Willow Place around 1 a.m. Monday, December 11. They took Paul Chuckluck, 23, and 21-year-old Johnnie Gaghins into custody on complaints of child abuse.

Police said Chuckluck, the baby's father, put the 9-month-old infant inside the bag, tied a knot and placed the bag on a door handle. Gaghins told police she thought it was funny and took a photo, placing it on her Snapchat account.

Police said Chuckluck also had two outside city warrants.

