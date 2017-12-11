Police: Violently Abused Tulsa Baby Dies - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Violently Abused Tulsa Baby Dies

Posted: Updated:
Zachery Collins is charged in the boy's death. Zachery Collins is charged in the boy's death.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 22-month-old boy died after officers said his mother's boyfriend slammed the child's head into a wall.  

Officers arrested 24-year-old Zachery Tyler Collins December 9 on complaints of child abuse and neglect. On Monday, they upgraded the charge against Collins to child abuse murder.

Authorities say Collins admitted slamming the baby’s head into a wall, punching him in the stomach and slamming him into the couch, causing him to fall onto a concrete floor. The boy's mother left her three children in Collins' care Friday night, December 8.

12/11/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Boy Clinging To Life After Reported Abuse Undergoes More Tests

They say Collins never got the boy medical help, admitted he had been drinking and was upset the child was keeping him awake. When the mother came home to their apartment at Savannah Landing near 61st and Peoria, she called 911.

Detectives found a hole in the wall where Collins said he slammed the child, according to court documents.

"His injuries include, but not limited to, massive blunt force head trauma and internal bleeding as well as abdominal trauma," a police report states.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.