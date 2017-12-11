Police: Violently Abused Tulsa Baby Dies

A 22-month-old boy died after officers said his mother's boyfriend slammed the child's head into a wall.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Zachery Tyler Collins December 9 on complaints of child abuse and neglect. On Monday, they upgraded the charge against Collins to child abuse murder.

Authorities say Collins admitted slamming the baby’s head into a wall, punching him in the stomach and slamming him into the couch, causing him to fall onto a concrete floor. The boy's mother left her three children in Collins' care Friday night, December 8.

They say Collins never got the boy medical help, admitted he had been drinking and was upset the child was keeping him awake. When the mother came home to their apartment at Savannah Landing near 61st and Peoria, she called 911.

Detectives found a hole in the wall where Collins said he slammed the child, according to court documents.

"His injuries include, but not limited to, massive blunt force head trauma and internal bleeding as well as abdominal trauma," a police report states.