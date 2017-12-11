Coweta Police Car One Of Several Vandalized Vehicles

Coweta Police are investigating after six vehicles were vandalized early Monday morning.

One of the vehicles vandalized was a Coweta Police Department patrol car.

According to the Coweta Police Department, the vandals slashed tires and keyed a hate message into the officer's patrol car.

Police said the crimes appear to be related and officers are trying to identify suspects and need the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coweta Police Department at 918-486-2121.