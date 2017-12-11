Concrete-Pumping Truck Tips Over In Downtown Bartlesville

A concrete-pumping truck fell over in downtown Bartlesville Monday afternoon, according to police. It happened just before noon at the intersection of Johnstone and Frank Phillips Boulevard.

Captain Jay Hastings said the driver of a concrete extension boom truck finished one job and began to move the truck with the boom still extended. That caused the truck to tip over, Hastings said.

No one was injured. The driver was cited for failure to secure a load.

The intersection was closed while crews worked to right the truck and clean up after the accident, according to BPD.