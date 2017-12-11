Concrete-Pumping Truck Tips Over In Downtown Bartlesville

Hades is a brown and black Dutch Shepard Rotti. If you know his whereabouts, please contact Monica at 808-388-6161 or Jason at 573-586-6285.More >>
Hades is a brown and black Dutch Shepard Rotti. If you know his whereabouts, please contact Monica at 808-388-6161 or Jason at 573-586-6285.More >>
A woman is recovering after Tulsa police say a driver hit her while she crossed the street on a motorized scooter.More >>
A woman is recovering after Tulsa police say a driver hit her while she crossed the street on a motorized scooter.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!