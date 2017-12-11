Tulsa Police Trying To Identify 3 Connected To Stolen Vehicle

Tulsa Police need help identifying three people possibly connected to a stolen truck.

According to police, a 2003 GMC 3500 pickup was left in the roadway of East 11th Street near Highway 169 on November 25, 2017.

They said three people were seen trying to work on the truck before being picked up by someone.

Police said a “helpful citizen” gave the three a ride, but not before the three took additional items from the truck.