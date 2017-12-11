TPD: Thieves Steal Cigarettes After Failed Attempt To Take ATM

Tulsa Police need help locating two persons of interest in a Kum & Go burglary.

Police said two people broke into the Kum & Go in the 7600 block of East 51st Street on December 5, 2017.

They said two people tried to steal the ATM but were unable. Police said they did steal some cigarettes.

Two persons of interest were caught on camera and police are trying to identify them.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.