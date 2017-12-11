Operation Purple Rain Nets More Than 30 Arrests In Eastern Oklah - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Operation Purple Rain Nets More Than 30 Arrests In Eastern Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Authorities in Muskogee ended an extensive warrant sweep targeting suspects of domestic violence.

Law enforcement agencies in Muskogee picked up 32 people throughout the past several months during their second sweep of Operation Purple Rain.

So far, they've apprehended nearly 75 people in the entire operation, but for this sweep, 15 of the 32 were arrested for domestic violence, three were arrested for sexual assault and 14 others were arrested in other felony complaints.

Several Muskogee agencies worked together to make it happen, including the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Muskogee Police Department sees over 50,000 calls to their police department every year and they say over half of those calls stem from some sort of domestic violence.

Officials hope they can continue to keep offenders off the streets and provide justice to the victims.

“They need to know that there's someone on their side. That they don't have to worry about someone coming home and being intoxicated and under the influence of drugs and starting a fight and abusing,” Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said.

Loge said they don't believe this is the last sweep they will do regarding this operation.

