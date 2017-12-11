Ground Broken For New Hotel Overlooking ONEOK Field

Crews broke ground Monday on the latest development moving into downtown Tulsa.

Promise Hotels is building a five-story Holiday Inn Express in the Tulsa Arts District that overlooks ONEOK Field.

Management said the location is perfect for people traveling on business or families on vacation.

"We're honored to be chosen for that and we want to live up to our commitment. We can't wait to get this hotel open," said Promise Hotels CEO Pete Patel.

The new hotel should open its doors in the Spring of 2019.

Promise Hotels is the same group behind the downtown Hampton Inn.