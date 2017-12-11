TCSO Escorts Semis From 'Wreaths Across America'

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is helping make sure a special delivery traveling from Oklahoma to Virginia arrives on time and before the holidays.

Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Color Guard escorted these semis from "Wreaths Across America" as they passed through Tulsa County today.

They're headed from the Walmart Distribution Center to Arlington National Cemetery.

The wreaths will be laid on the graves of servicemen and women this Saturday,which is Wreaths Across America Day.

This is the second year Tulsa County deputies have been asked to help escort the wreaths.