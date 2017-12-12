'Helping Fellow Oklahomans' Giving Christmas Gifts

Hundreds of Green Country kids will have a Christmas present this year thanks to the kindness of strangers.

The non-profit Helping Fellow Oklahomans raised more than $20,000 and saw a thousand toys donated for kids.

In addition to toys for the kids, families in need can pick up clothing and hygiene items, all for free.

It's going on through Wednesday at the Glenpool Conference Center at 12205 South Yukon Avenue.