Oklahoma Prison Escapee Recaptured In Arizona

Oklahoma Department of Corrections photo of Ronnie Henderson.

Police in Arizona arrested an escaped Oklahoma prison inmate.

Ronnie Henderson, 32, escaped Saturday from a minimum security unit at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center.

DOC agents tracked Henderson to a motel in Phoenix.

Henderson is is serving a 40 year sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, eluding police, and manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance out of Oklahoma County.

Henderson was reportedly surprised to find that law enforcement had tracked him to Phoenix.