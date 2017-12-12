Bartlesville Church Holding Annual Shoebox Blessings Event

Volunteers in Bartlesville are getting ready for a big donation event this weekend.

Folks at the Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church are packing and wrapping more than 800 shoe boxes full of items.

It is called Christmas Shoebox Blessings.

Volunteers started Monday and will finish Tuesday. All shoe boxes will be donated Saturday, December 16th to kids in Green Country.

This is the 8th year for the program.