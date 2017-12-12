Cooler Temps, Dry Across Green Country

Cooler weather will prevail today with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s along with northwest winds around 10 to 20 mph. The fire danger will remain moderate today due to the dry vegetation and dry conditions. This cool-down will be short lived with southwest winds returning tomorrow allowing temps to climb back into the mid or upper 60s before another upper level wave drives a front through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

This weekend will also feature a short wave driving across the central plains with a front moving across the state Sunday. The chance for any measurable precip will remain out of our immediate forecast due to the dry lower levels. A few showers or storms may persist across far southeastern Oklahoma and northeast Texas Sunday but even this will be a stretch.

The main thinking regarding the upper air pattern hasn’t changed too much from yesterday morning’s post with a ridge in the west and the trough across the northeast. This will create and keep a west to northwest flow aloft across the middle portion of the nation for the next few days. This will bring several systems across the central and southern plains for the next 7 days but the lack of moisture in the atmosphere will keep the precip mentions out of the forecast for our immediate area. We are seeing signals of a pattern change for the week nearing Christmas. A more active southern stream is likely to develop including the possibility of a southwesterly upper air flow. This would bring some active weather into the southern plains nearing the state for the Christmas period. Again, this is a signal in the data and not a specific forecast. We’ll continue to update over the next few days.

Low temps this morning will be in the 30s and lower 40s with north winds and highs in the upper 40s near 50 with sunshine along with northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. The fire danger will remain at moderate levels today. Wednesday morning south winds return with lows in the mid-30s and highs back into the lower to mid-60s. Later Wednesday night into Thursday morning gusty north winds will arrive with morning lows in the mid-30s with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday morning lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s with highs in the mid-50s.

This weekend another strong upper level system will dive down across the central U.S. with surface pressures rapidly dropping across the southern and central plains. South to southwest winds near 30 mph may be possible Saturday with morning lows in the lower 40s and highs in the lower to mid-60s. The fire danger will be high Saturday. The surface cold front will move across the state into Sunday morning with a slight chance of showers and storms for southeastern Oklahoma. Sunday morning lows will be in the mid-30s with highs in the lower to mid-50s. Monday and Tuesday of next week will feature lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.