Man Pleads Guilty In Death Of SE Kansas Woman, 3 Children

A former Montgomery County man pleaded guilty to killing a southeast Kansas woman and her three children in 2013.

The Kansas Attorney General's office said 26-year-old David Cornell Bennett Jr, formerly of Cherryvale, pleaded guilty Monday to capital murder and three counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

As part of the plea deal, the state withdrew its notice to seek the death penalty against Bennett.

Bennett pleaded guilty in the November 2013 deaths of 29-year-old Cami Umbarger and her three minor children in Parsons.

Testimony at a preliminary hearing in October 2014 indicated the victims were strangled. Testimony indicated Bennett repeatedly tried to contact Umbarger after they met at a club in Independence, Kansas.

He will be sentenced February 16. His only possible sentence is life in prison without parole.