Sand Springs Breaking Ground For A New Fire Station

Sand Springs is breaking ground Tuesday on the city's newest fire station.

The new station in the 4200 block of South 113th West Avenue will replace fire station #2 which was placed in service more than 50 years ago.

The city says the new station will cost $1.5 million and is funded as part of the voter-approved Vision 2025 tax renewal. Sand Springs Fire Chief says the new design is more streamlined, safer, and more functional.

"We're extremely excited to break ground on a much needed replacement for Fire Station No. 2," stated Fire Chief Mike Wood. "The existing station has outlived its useful life, and we've experienced numerous maintenance issues in recent years. The new station is a vast improvement over the older design, bringing with it a more streamlined floor plan, better functionality and greater safety."

The construction schedule for the new station is going to be aggressive. The city hopes to put the new station in service about a year from now.