Rally To Push For OU Regent Kirk Humphreys' Resignation

Some Tulsans plan to hold a rally Tuesday calling for OU Board of Regents member Kirk Humphreys to resign.

Oklahomans for Equality is calling for Humphreys' resignation. The group has also organized a rally to voice their concerns about what Humphreys said during a political talk show in OKC.

The group says its members are appalled by his remarks. Their protest rally starts at 5 p.m. on the southwest corner sidewalk at 41st and Yale. That is next to the OU-Tulsa campus.

Humphreys has issued an apology saying "I regret that my comments, regarding homosexuality were not clear and led some people to believe that I was equating homosexuality with pedophilia. That was not my intention or desire."

OU President David Boren released a statement saying "Regent Humphreys was speaking as an individual and not on behalf of the university or me."