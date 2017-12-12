Rally To Push For OU Regent Kirk Humphreys' Resignation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Rally To Push For OU Regent Kirk Humphreys' Resignation

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Some Tulsans plan to hold a rally Tuesday calling for OU Board of Regents member Kirk Humphreys to resign.

Oklahomans for Equality is calling for Humphreys' resignation.  The group has also organized a rally to voice their concerns about what Humphreys said during a political talk show in OKC.

The group says its members are appalled by his remarks.  Their protest rally starts at 5 p.m. on the southwest corner sidewalk at 41st and Yale. That is next to the OU-Tulsa campus.

Humphreys has issued an apology saying "I regret that my comments,  regarding homosexuality were not clear and led some people to believe that I was equating homosexuality with pedophilia. That was not my intention or desire."

OU President David Boren released a statement saying "Regent Humphreys was speaking as an individual and not on behalf of the university or me."

