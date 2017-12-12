Harley Driver Hospitalized After Hitting Deer Near Bokoshe - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Harley Driver Hospitalized After Hitting Deer Near Bokoshe

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
The information in this story is taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The information in this story is taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
LEFLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Wilburton man was flown to a Tulsa hospital after his motorcycle hit a deer in LeFlore County December 11. George McDaniel is said to be stable with head and other injuries after the Monday evening crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 59-year-old man was westbound on State Highway 31 about 5 miles west of Bokoshe when his 2014 Harley struck the deer. A passenger on the bike, 60-year-old Wilburton resident Maureen McDaniel, refused treatment at the scene.

A collision report states only the passenger was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.