Harley Driver Hospitalized After Hitting Deer Near Bokoshe

The information in this story is taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

A Wilburton man was flown to a Tulsa hospital after his motorcycle hit a deer in LeFlore County December 11. George McDaniel is said to be stable with head and other injuries after the Monday evening crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 59-year-old man was westbound on State Highway 31 about 5 miles west of Bokoshe when his 2014 Harley struck the deer. A passenger on the bike, 60-year-old Wilburton resident Maureen McDaniel, refused treatment at the scene.

A collision report states only the passenger was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.