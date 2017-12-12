Oklahoma Cowboys Cash In At Wrangler National Finals Rodeo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Cowboys Cash In At Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Hardy Braden. Photo by Todd Brewer. Hardy Braden. Photo by Todd Brewer.
Coleman Proctor and Billie Jack Saebens. Coleman Proctor and Billie Jack Saebens.
Coleman Proctor in photo by Todd Brewer. Coleman Proctor in photo by Todd Brewer.
LAS VEGAS, Nevada -

Some Oklahoma cowboys are in the money at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Hardy Braden of Welch has placed in four of five rounds so far in the saddle bronc event.

He was the top finisher Thursday, December 7.

The 28-year-old man earned $57,173 through the first five rounds of ProRodeo's grand championship. The NFR features 10 rounds, with money paid out after each.

He's moved up to sixth in the world standings with just shy of $160,000 in season earnings. That's almost five times better than his previous best in 2016. He was ranked 29th in the world last year.

Braden grew up in Welch and comes from a rodeo family, according to his bio on ProRodeo's website.

Hardy Braden on Facebook

Coleman Proctor of Pryor and heeler Billie Jack Saebens of Nowata also cashed in at the Wrangler NRF in team roping. The tandem tied for third place, earning $13,327. 

Proctor took new baby Stella Rein Leon Proctor to the competition, which may have been his good luck charm. The competition is halfway through with five rounds remaining.

Photos by Todd Brewer.

Follow Coleman Proctor on Facebook

