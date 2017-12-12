Tulsa Police: Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle Near 71st & Union

Tulsa Police said someone was very badly injured after being hit by a vehicle at 71st and Union around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

A woman in her 60s was driving northbound on Union when a man standing on the southeast corner of the intersection darted into traffic, authorities said.

Police initially believed the victim was killed but now say that is not the case. The man does have life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Adam Ashley.

The driver stayed and talked to police about what happened. TPD said the injured man, described as being in his 30s, was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.