Man's Best Friend In Tulsa For Agility Trials

The Tulsa Expo Square was filled with man's best friend the weekend of December 8-10. Specially trained dogs competed in a series of agility tests for the American Kennel Club Agility Trials.

The Tulsa Dog Training Club hosted the event. The competition featured about 400 dogs and their handlers.

"You know, I think it's exciting because it's so cool that these people have taken the time to really work with their dogs, develop a special bond with their dogs," said Chairperson Lenore Dubaldo.

"Now they can get out here and run and jump and have a lot of fun in a controlled setting."

Experts say these competitions require a lot of training, teamwork and concentration.

Learn more about the Tulsa Dog Training Club