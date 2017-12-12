TFD: Dry Christmas Trees Create Fire Hazard

A minute and a half. That's how long it takes for a fire, started because of a live Christmas tree, to destroy a room in your home.

Tulsa firefighters say Christmas trees that don't get enough water are a major fire hazard.

"Make sure you have a smoke detector in the room that your trees are set up in, because it goes up so fast, you're going to need those extra few seconds to get out of the house," said Captain Stan May, TFD.

Firefighters say one indicator of a dry Christmas tree is lots of falling needles. And pay attention to the lights.

If there are any cracks in the plastic, get rid of the lights and buy new ones.

So far this year, Tulsa Fire has not responded to any Christmas tree fires.