Oklahoma Woman Fights 30-Year Sentence For Failure To Report Chi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Woman Fights 30-Year Sentence For Failure To Report Child Abuse

By: Associated Press
Tondalao Hall, also known as Tondalo Hall, from DOC's website. Tondalao Hall, also known as Tondalo Hall, from DOC's website.
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma judge has dismissed a lawsuit to re-examine the case of a woman who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for failing to report that her boyfriend abused her children. The boyfriend served two years.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a petition calling 33-year-old Tondalao Hall's sentence disproportionate.

Pottawatomie County District Judge John Canavan on Tuesday rejected the petition, saying it was filed in the wrong county.

ACLU spokeswoman Allie Shinn called Hall's sentence a "dramatic miscarriage of justice," saying the organization will file a new petition.

Hall, also known as Tondalo Hall, was sentenced in 2006 after pleading guilty to failing to protect two of her children. The boyfriend pleaded guilty to child abuse and was released on probation with credit for time served. 

Hall said her boyfriend also abused her. 

