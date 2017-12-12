Tulsa Coffee Shop To Change Location - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Coffee Shop To Change Location

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Coffee Shop To Change Locations Tulsa Coffee Shop To Change Locations
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Changes are on the way for a block of downtown Tulsa.

A well known coffee shop is moving and their new location will also soon be home to nearly 80 apartments.

Topeca Coffee has been in the Mayo Hotel since 2004 but the owner said it is time to update their concept, and they plan to do it in the building right next door. Soon, more than 70 new apartments will fill with built-in customers.

Jackie Price showed us around the now-empty building at 111 West 5th Street.

Over the next year it will be transformed into 79 apartments: nine luxury spaces with the rest studio and one- and two-bedroom units.

"This will be our second residential and we're totally filled up there at the TransOK building which has about 39 units. So, we are so excited to be adding to the market," Price said.

Along with apartments, the entire first floor in this historic building is for commercial space and their first signed tenant is Topeca Coffee.

In the late spring or early summer, Topeca will move from its current space next door at the Mayo Hotel in order to be able to update its concept and add a full kitchen, bar and, of course, the coffee options they've been offering the area since 2004.

"The retail downstairs with Chip's new restaurant is going to be a really awesome addition. Our tenants are going to love it. It is gonna be great," Price said.

One year ago, Price Family Properties bought 13 buildings in downtown Tulsa.

They chose to focus on the 111 building as their next project because of the amount of people who work in the area during the day.

"To be able to provide housing within two blocks is an added amenity that some of the more residential outskirts don't have," Price said.

Topeca Coffee has invested in a new brewing and canning line for the first canned nitro cold brew in the state.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.