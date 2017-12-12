Charges Filed In March Tulsa Homicide

Tulsa Police have filed charges in the death of a 31-year-old man shot and killed in March.

Police said Durrell Collins was killed on March 20, 2017, while parking his car in the 1500 block of East Seminole.

They said Collins was shot multiple times and evidence indicated more than one shooter was responsible.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Dave Walker said the investigation focused on gang violence, and on December 12, 2017, there was enough evidence for the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office to file first-degree murder charges against 20-year-old Norman Gains, AKA Norman Johnson.

Gaines is also charged with shooting a 16-year-old in August at a QuikTrip at Admiral and Sheridan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, or email homicide@cityoftulsa.org.