Soldiers Return To Fort Sill From Afghanistan

Just in time for the holidays, some Oklahoma soldiers are back home with their families after serving in Afghanistan.

After a 12-hour delay due to flight schedules, about 30 soldiers were welcomed back to Fort Sill in Lawton Monday.

"I think the best feeling for me right now is that all my soldiers came back home safely," said Kevin Han, commander.

The returning soldiers are part of Fort Sill's 761st Explosive Ordinance Detachment.