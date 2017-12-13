Oklahoma Health Board Fires Suspended Internal Auditor - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Health Board Fires Suspended Internal Auditor

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma State Board of Health has fired internal auditor Jay Holland as director of the Office of Accountability Systems.

The board voted Tuesday to dismiss Holland, who was placed on leave following the resignation of Terry Cline as health commissioner amid what the board called financial mismanagement.

Board spokesman Tony Sellars referred questions to the state Attorney General's Office, where spokeswoman Terri Watkins declined comment.

The finances of the health department are the subject of an investigative audit by the state auditor's office and an investigation by state House committee. 

A multi-county grand jury is also investigating the agency.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.