Port Of Catoosa Marks Major Milestone

The Port of Catoosa hit a major milestone when the 50,000 barge docked on Tuesday.

That barge brought steel 445 miles up the Arkansas River system to reach Green Country. Port officials say recent economic activity has increased the need for their services.

"There are companies located in the Tulsa area that do business here because of this port," said David Yarbrough, Port Director.

About 3,200 people work at the Port of Catoosa, at 71 different businesses.