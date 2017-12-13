Fire Danger Increasing With Warmer Temps Across Green Country

South winds will return later today ahead of a fast-moving clipper type system that will dive down across the central plains bringing another frontal boundary across the state this afternoon and evening.More >>
South winds will return later today ahead of a fast-moving clipper type system that will dive down across the central plains bringing another frontal boundary across the state this afternoon and evening.More >>
Cooler weather will prevail today with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s along with northwest winds around 10 to 20 mph. The fire danger will remain moderate today due to the dry vegetation and dry conditions.More >>
Cooler weather will prevail today with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s along with northwest winds around 10 to 20 mph. The fire danger will remain moderate today due to the dry vegetation and dry conditions.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!