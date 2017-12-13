OU Regent Says No Plans To Step Down - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OU Regent Says No Plans To Step Down

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
OKLAHOMA CITY -

University of Oklahoma Regent Kirk Humphreys says he has no plans to step down from his post despite calls for his resignation after comments he made comparing gay people to pedophiles.

Humphreys told the Associated Press in an email Tuesday he didn't mean to compare homosexuality with pedophilia and apologized for his "lack of clarity." He added that he intends to continue serving on all the board on which he currently serves, including the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

About 100 protesters showed up at a regents meeting Tuesday seeking Humphreys' resignation as well as protest across the street for the OU-Tulsa campus.

Humphreys did not attend the meeting. It ended with no discussion about the comments he made on an Oklahoma City public affairs TV show that aired Sunday.

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin appointed Humphreys in 2012 and indicated in a statement she doesn't plan to ask him to step down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

