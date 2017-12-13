Woman Admits To Firing Gun At Tulsa Motel 'To Make Sure It Worked'

Police arrest a Bixby woman after she told them she fired a gun inside a Tulsa motel to "make sure it worked."

She is identified as 28-year-old Tranitsie Crook.

The shooting and her arrest happened just before 10:30 p.m. at an east Tulsa motel late Tuesday with several other people inside.

Police say they heard a shot and saw three people run out of one of the rooms at the Tulsa Inn and Suites near 31st and Memorial Drive. They say Crook was still in the room. Officers called the room and asked her to come out, which eventually did. That's when they found the gun on her.

Police asked Crook if anyone else was in the room and she said there wasn't, but officers say they found a man asleep inside.

Tranitsie Crook was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of reckless handling of a firearm.

Police say no one in the room was injured.