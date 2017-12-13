Tulsa Public Schools Urging Parents To 'Stop The Holiday Drop'

With Christmas break just a little more than a week away for Tulsa students, TPS is urging parents to make sure their children don't skip out on the last few days before the break.

The district has come up with a campaign to "Stop The Holiday Drop," calling on parents to make sure their kids are in class every day.

TPS says there is always a dip in attendance in the days leading up to the holiday break, but district leaders say that class time is just as important as any other.

Christmas break does not start until Thursday, December 21st and the district says students are learning right up to the start of the break and missing days could set your child back.

"Our students are engaged in academic rigor, there could be some celebration...but they are definitely missing out on their assignments and their interactions with their teachers and their peers and we want them there every day, said Dr. Ebony Johnson, Student and Family Support Services Executive Director.

TPS has also launched a district wide text messaging system to keep parents updated on their child's attendance. Parents can use their child’s student identification number to sign up for alerts .

So if a student is not in class, the parent will get a text.