'Buy Broken Arrow' Numbers Drawn

The winners of Buy Broken Arrow have until 3 p.m. Wednesday to come forward to claim their cash in the chamber's annual drawing.

The winning ticket numbers:

$10,000: 1006346

$3,000: 0044168

$2,000: 2256725

The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce says winners must claim their prize in person at the chamber office 210 North Main Street.

If winners don't come forward by 3 p.m., Buy Broken Arrow will pick new numbers.