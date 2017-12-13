Two Tulsa 'Short Change' Suspects Sought - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Two Tulsa 'Short Change' Suspects Sought

Tulsa Police Facebook photo Tulsa Police Facebook photo
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are asking for help to find two people who they say are "short changing" Tulsa businesses.

Tulsa Police posted the photos on their Facebook page this week of the two suspects.  Investigators say they see this often around the holidays.

In this case, police say the pair are working as a team to "short change" businesses.

TPD investigator Matt Rose says one technique for con artists is to try to buy a small item with a large dollar amount, make up a story about how they're in a hurry, and end up getting more change back than they should.

Last month, Tulsa Police say a different set of con artists got away with $650.

If you recognize these two people call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

