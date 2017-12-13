Man Struck By Pickup While Crossing Tulsa Street

Police say a man walked in front of an eastbound pickup at 13th and Denver Wednesday morning.

Officers say the driver then struck the man, who was taken to the hospital by EMSA.

Police tell News On 6, the pickup's driver told them the man was wearing dark clothing and he didn't see him until the man stepped off the curb. They say the man appeared to have only non life-threatening injuries.

After being questioned, police released the driver.