Recalled: Crib And Toddler Mattresses Pose Fire Hazard

More than 23,000 baby mattresses are being recalled because they don't meet the federal flammability standard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said some Dream On Me crib and toddler bed mattresses pose a fire hazard. The mattresses were manufactured between January 1, 2016, and December 19, 2016.

Spring and foam mattresses were sold in a variety of colors and prints. The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a tag on the top center of the mattress.

They were sold at Amazon.com, Kohls.com, ToysRUs.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com for between $40 and $90.

If you own one of the mattresses, stop using it and contact Dream On Me for a free mattress cover that brings the mattress into compliance.

No injuries have been reported.

