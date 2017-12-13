TU Student Charged With Sexual Battery

Crews continue to repair highway lights that were damaged from people stealing the copper inside of them, but although they are getting close, more work still needs to be done.More >>
Crews continue to repair highway lights that were damaged from people stealing the copper inside of them, but although they are getting close, more work still needs to be done.More >>
Several restaurants in Wagoner, Muskogee and Cherokee Counties are upset after they say a couple has been taking advantage of them for free meals.More >>
Several restaurants in Wagoner, Muskogee and Cherokee Counties are upset after they say a couple has been taking advantage of them for free meals.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!