TU Student Charged With Sexual Battery

A University of Tulsa student was charged Wednesday with four counts of sexual battery in connection to incidents that took place on TU's campus last week.

Zach Martin, 18, admitted to groping one victim during the investigation, Tulsa police said.

Martin was already in jail on a sexual battery complaint when TPD began investigating the other three sexual battery cases, police said.

A victim reportedly told police she was asleep on a couch in a fraternity house when Martin began to touch her and undress her.

"And then at some point it reached the level of where she goes 'oh no, it's got to stop' and that's when she got up and ran," said Adam Ashley, Tulsa Police Department spokesman.

She called police who, along with TU security, found Martin.