Tulsa Chase Ends When Officer Tases Suspect

Image of the scene from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.

Image of the suspect from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.

Tulsa Police arrested a suspect after a brief chase near downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Police started chasing a man in a stolen Cadillac near 1st and Zunis. The car hit a pickup near Admiral and Delaware and the man jumped out and took off running.

A K-9 officer joined the chase and a police officer tazed him. Police took him into custody and called EMSA to take him to the hospital.

Police identify him as Christopher Hahn.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed the man lying on the ground in the side yard of a home near 1st and Delaware as officers cuffed and searched him.

Police arrested him on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, resisting arrest and drug possession.