Tulsa Pre-K Programs Pay Off, Study Says

Tulsa is at the center of a new study that says Pre-K programs do pay off.

Seven out ten four-year-olds in Tulsa are enrolled in Pre-K.

Researchers from Georgetown say Tulsa Pre-K students have gone on to score higher on math tests and enroll in honor classes in middle school.

They're also less likely to be held back.

Researchers tracked things like test scores, grades, attendance and honor program enrollment from Pre-K through middle school.