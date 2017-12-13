Gun Law Advocates Gather In Tulsa On Anniversary Of Sandy Hook M - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Gun Law Advocates Gather In Tulsa On Anniversary Of Sandy Hook Massacre

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America gathered Wednesday night to remember those killed in the Sandy Hook massacre five years ago.

The event, held at the Charles Schusterman Jewish Community Center, is one of more than 200 events taking place across the country.

In the five years since Sandy Hook, Moms Demand Action volunteers — along with survivors of gun violence and other gun violence prevention advocates — have fought to change America's gun laws.

"Twenty children and six staff members were going to bed early so they could get up early and get to school but they didn't know it would be there last time to go to school," said Allison Ikley-Freeman, Oklahoma Senator-Elect for District 37.

Since its inception after the tragedy at Sandy Hook School, Moms Demand Action has established a chapter in every state of the country.

